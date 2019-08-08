Lawton police are investigating ‘sneaks on a plane’

A Tuesday morning break-in at the Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport has turned into an investigation into “sneaks on a plane.”

Lawton Police Officer Sean Hazel and Officer Kevin Poirot were called around 3:45 a.m. to the airport, 3401 SW 11th, on the report of a possible break-in.

They spoke with an airport employee who said he received an alarm call around 3:15 a.m. When he arrived, he found a security panel on the outside game of the airstrip smashed with a large stone lying next to it, the report states. He said an airplane owned by Skywest also had an open door with a broken seat.

The officers cleared the plane and searched the airport and airstrip for a possible suspect.