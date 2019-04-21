Lawton native serves on USS Portland

SAN DIEGO – A Lawton native and 2018 McArthur High School graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard USS Portland, one of the Navy’s newest and most advanced amphibious ships.

Seaman Donnae Guzman is serving aboard the amphibious transport dock operating out of San Diego. A Navy seaman is responsible for maintenance and preservation of the ship.

Guzman credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned in Lawton.