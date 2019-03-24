Lawton National Guard Armory added to Register in 2007

The Lawton National Guard Armory is a collection of three buildings designed by local architect, Paul Harris, and constructed in 1954-55. It sits on the northwest corner of land purchased by the city from the federal government.

In the early 1950s, Congress approved legislation to construct armories in Oklahoma because it had been determined that guard units had to pursue their readiness missions in makeshift quarters. The Korean War emphasized the deficiencies in the quality of military equipment, readiness, training and the ability to mobilize. Through efforts of the Chamber of Commerce, led by Ron Stephens, Lawton was chosen to be a site for one of the state’s armories.