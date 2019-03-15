Lawton man wanted for New Year’s wreck that killed his wife and father

A 29-year-old Lawton man is wanted for allegations he killed his wife and father while driving intoxicated New Year’s morning and for leaving his infant daughter at the scene.

The Jackson County District Court issued an arrest warrant Wednesday for Jason Darnell Lenard for two counts of second-degree murder, child endangerment by driving under the influence and leaving the scene of a fatality accident, records indicate.

The charges stem from the double-fatality wreck Jan. 1 in Jackson County.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol incident report, Angila Gene Lenard, 31, Lawton, and L.J. Lenard, 80, Altus, both died at the scene of the wreck west of Altus. They were passengers in a Dodge vehicle that wrecked shortly after 1:30 a.m. 1/10-mile north of U.S. 62. Jason Lenard and his 1-month-old daughter were taken to Jackson County Memorial Hospital in Altus. She was pinned inside the overturned vehicle.

Jason Lenard was later taken to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where he was admitted in stable condition with internal trunk injuries. Hayes reported the infant girl was later flown to OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City where she was admitted in stable condition with a head injury.

According to the report, none of the passengers in the Dodge were wearing seatbelts. Jason Lenard and L.J. Lenard were each ejected.