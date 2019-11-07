Lawton man wanted for allegations of exploiting his medically distressed mother

An arrest warrant was issued for a 38-year-old man accused of taking his mother’s Social Security money and leaving her in medical distress.

The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Adam Lee Ingalls, of Lawton, for the charge of exploitation of an elderly person, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

According to the court affidavit, Ingalls’ 74-year-old mother resides at Willow Park Nursing Center.

Ingalls was appointed his mother’s guardian in June 2017 and she was admitted to Willow Park in August of that year. The affidavit states that Ingalls had been paying the facility as ordered but since September 2018, he hasn’t made his payments as scheduled. He last paid $6,000 to the facility on Jan. 12 and hasn’t responded to calls or letters sent regarding payment.