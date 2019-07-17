You are here

Lawton man not injured in fatal Love County wreck

Wed, 07/17/2019 - 2:02am Scott Rains

A fatal wreck Friday night in Love County involves a Lawton man who was pulling a pontoon boat.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Ashton Taylor Perkins, 29, of Dennison, Texas, died at the scene of the wreck 2 miles south of Thackerville.

Perkins was driving a Toyota car southbound on an access road shortly before 11:45 p.m. when her pickup struck the back of a pontoon boat being pulled by a Ford truck driven by David Kincade Jr, Trooper Austin Ludwyck reported. The truck had stopped to make a left turn.

Kincade, 40, of Lawton, was not reported injured. His passenger, Sharice Johns, 27, of Spencer, was also uninjured.

