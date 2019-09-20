Lawton man hospitalized after rollover wreck

A Lawton man was flown to a Texas hospital Wednesday following a rollover wreck of a water truck on a Cotton County road investigators blame on inattentive driving.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Tracy L. Reinitz, 58, was flown to United Regional Hospital in Wichita Falls, Texas, and admitted in fair condition with head, arm and internal trunk injuries.

Reinitz was driving a Mac Truck hauling water eastbound shortly after 3 p.m. when, for an unknown reason, the truck went off the gravel roadway to the right and went about 295 feet through the ditch before rolling once, coming to rest on its wheels, Trooper Dalas Anderson reported. The driver was wearing a seatbelt.