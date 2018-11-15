Lawton man among four suspected Aryan Brotherhood gang members federally indicted

OKLAHOMA CITY – A Lawton man was one of four that federal investigators believe are members of the Aryan Brotherhood who were charged with being part of a methamphetamine network.

The U.S. District Attorney, Western District’s office released a statement that Ross Tyson Pilkington, 39, Lawton; Jace Lee McKittrick, 29, Enid; and Jerry James Kendall Ritchie, 32, Enid, with possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Michael Quinton Smith II, 48, Oklahoma City; and McKittrick were also charged with possessing a firearm after a felony conviction, according to Robert J. Troester of the U.S. Attorney’s Office.