Lawton Indian Hospital hosting annual back to school kids health fair Aug. 2

The Lawton Indian Hospital is hosting its 7th Annual Back to School Kids Health Fair.

The event for those between 3 and 21 years old is slated for Aug. 2 at the hospital, 1515 NE Lawrie Tatum Road. Clinic registration is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Most clinical services begin at 8 a.m. and will offer sports physicals, immunizations, vision screenings, audiology testing, and updated shot records. Dental screenings will begin at 7 a.m.

“The ‘Building for a Better Future’ Lego-themed event promises to deliver health services to start the school year in a positive and fun way while giving attention to community resources that benefit Native American children and families,” said Carlotta Nowell, R.N. and utilization review at the hospital.

Those who do not need clinical services may still enjoy indoor booths opening at 9 a.m. and the outdoor carnival area that opens at 10 a.m. The outdoor area offers games, interactive learning, fun activities and cultural events, Nowell said.