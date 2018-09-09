Lawton Food Bank making difference, but needs assistance

When people step into the Lawton Food Bank, they are greeted with smiles and concerned people who want to help. Part of the reason the doors remain open is the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma.

"It would be difficult to do what we do without the United Way," Jeri Mosiman, executive director of the Food Bank said recently. "We received $87,300 for this year and we so appreciate the funding."

The Food Bank does not take state or city monies, and donations are a large part of the Food Bank.