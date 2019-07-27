Lawton Fire Department welcomes 10 new firefighters, 14 promoted officers to ranks

The Lawton Fire Department has 10 new sets of bunker gear filled and 14 advanced officers following a graduation and pinning ceremony at City Hall Friday afternoon.

“This is a special event,” said Deputy Chief Raanan Adams. “Remember this feeling that you have right now. Always remember who you said you would be.”

“Never forget how hard you worked to get here,” he said. “Your worst day on the fire department will be your best day ever. … It’s a calling.”

Adams offered those words to the 10 newest additions to the local department. They have finished 7 months of intensive training to ready them for all their chosen career entails. He stressed that they each maintain their connection with their three families: their families at home, at the fire house and the citizens of the community.

PRIDE (professionalism, responsibility, integrity, dedication and excellence) is the core of their values. This is important to the officers advancing in rank, as well, according to the Deputy Chief.

“The higher the rank, the heavier the weight,” Adams said. “You train until you can’t get it wrong. You owe it to your families to be there for them.”