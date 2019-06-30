Lawton finally hits 100 degrees, ending 300-day streak of ‘cool’ weather

The cool ride finally came to an end.

After tiptoeing around the triple digit mark, Lawton finally experienced its first 100-degree day of the year — breaking a streak of 300 days since the last 100-degree day on Aug. 31, 2018. It certainly won’t be the last, but it’s at least a small relief to think that we made it through to the last week of June before the mercury finally surpassed 100. No, it doesn’t matter that the thermometer has reached 99 degrees. It wasn’t 100, therefore it was not as hot. Yes, it’s all in our heads — but at least we think we’re cooler.

Across Southwest Oklahoma, the story is similar. Only four communities — Mangum, Altus, Hollis and Hobart — have broken 100 degrees this year. Almost every community has hit 99 degrees, but that has been the upper limit.

This extended “cool” period has only been surpassed one time — in 2016, when the mercury didn’t top 100 until July 5. The temperature would again rise to 101 two days later. But it would be another two weeks before the mercury rose that high again — providing ample relief for Lawton and the surrounding area as it continued to recover from a record long drought.

The summer of 2016 was one to remember with only 21 days of triple-digit heat. Sure, it was hot — with temperatures bouncing around the mid and high 90s — but it wasn’t scorching valley of despair hot. The heat broke that year in mid-August, with the final 100-degree day on Aug. 11. It would be 295 days later before the mercury reached that high in the thermometer.

It’s rare, though not unheard of, to reach the late days of June before enduring the first 100-degree day of the year. Lawton hit 100 degrees June 1, 2018. In 2017, the first triple-digit day fell on June 23. Two years before that, the first 100-degree day in Lawton was June 18, 2015.