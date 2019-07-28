Lawton couple named 'No. 1 Oklahoma fans'

Many sports enthusiasts claim to be “the biggest fan”.

Few get it confirmed in writing.

But for the second consecutive year, the University of Oklahoma searched for the No. 1 Sooner fan, basing the decision off of submission essays from each candidate, explaining why they deserved the title.

And after an unexpected nomination, one Lawton couple not only gets to wear that crown, but thousands of Sooner fans will wear a shirt they helped design.