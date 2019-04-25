The Lawton Community Foundation awards scholarships

The Lawton Community Foundation awarded $28,500 in scholarships to 15 high school seniors from Lawton and the surrounding area at the Foundation’s annual scholarship breakfast Wednesday at Cameron University.

Scholarships were presented to recipients from each of the three Lawton public high schools, as well as Cache, Elgin, Frederick and Geronimo high schools.

“Each year, the Lawton Community Foundation has the privilege of honoring students who are growing to become not only excellent scholars but also community leaders,” said David Towe, president of the Lawton Community Foundation Board of Trustees. “In 2019, we’re especially thrilled to exceed last year’s award total by $4,000. This was only possible due to the generous support of our donors who have been a pillar of strength for this program for the past 20 years.”

Through the Lawton Community Foundation scholarship program, graduating seniors from the Cache, Elgin, Frederick, Geronimo, Lawton, Eisenhower and MacArthur high schools are eligible to apply for scholarships varying up to $2,000 each. Recipients include students who may not be eligible for the most competitive academic scholarships, but are good students and are active in their community, as well as students who participate in ROTC, plan to pursue a degree in health care or plan to attend Cameron University or Great Plains Technology Center. Additionally, recipients planning to attend Cameron University will receive a matching scholarship from the school.

“Community service has had a tremendous impact on my life,” said Eisenhower High School senior and 2019 Lawton Community Foundation Scholar Matthew Roberts. “I believe that it is important to give back to the community that gave to me and invested in me. It takes a village to raise a child, and I believe that I must now be a part of the village that is helping raise the future leaders of my hometown, Lawton, Oklahoma.”