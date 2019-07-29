Lawton celebrates 118 years with timeless traditions, new rodeo pageant

The City of Lawton turns 118 next month, and according to Mayor Stan Booker, it’s never looked better.

“I love this city,” he said. “It’s been through its ups and downs, but it’s truly one of the greatest honors of my professional life to get to serve as mayor of Lawton.”

Starting Thursday, residents will gather for the City’s Birthday Reception and Ceremony at City Hall, 212 SW 9th St. The festivities start at 5:30 p.m., and according to the mayor, it’s an evening Lawtonians will remember.