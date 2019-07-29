You are here

Home » News » Local » Lawton celebrates 118 years with timeless traditions, new rodeo pageant

Lawton celebrates 118 years with timeless traditions, new rodeo pageant

Mon, 07/29/2019 - 11:24pm Hannah Maginot

The City of Lawton turns 118 next month, and according to Mayor Stan Booker, it’s never looked better.

“I love this city,” he said. “It’s been through its ups and downs, but it’s truly one of the greatest honors of my professional life to get to serve as mayor of Lawton.”

Starting Thursday, residents will gather for the City’s Birthday Reception and Ceremony at City Hall, 212 SW 9th St. The festivities start at 5:30 p.m., and according to the mayor, it’s an evening Lawtonians will remember.

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK 73501
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620