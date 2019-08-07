Lawton budget picture influenced by "found" funds

Unspent revenues, found when the finance staff analyzed all city funds, is a large piece of the puzzle allowing the City of Lawton to increase its 2019-2020 budget by $9.4 million.

City Manager Michael Cleghorn and Finance Director Diane Branstetter announced the “found” money when they outlined the preliminary budget for City Council members in early spring. While Cleghorn has said that money is a one-time infusion — meaning, it won’t be available for allocation in the 2020-2021 budget — it is allowing officials to address long-deferred needs.