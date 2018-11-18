Lawton Board of Realtors donates coats to children

A number of Lawton Public Schools children will stay warm this winter, courtesy of the community’s generosity and the Lawton Board of Realtors.

The group raised $10,775.24 used to purchase more than 600 coats for children in need as part of its Coats for Kids drive. A total of 631 children across 18 schools received coats that were either purchased or donated. Reedy Daily, 2018 board president, said his group reached out to Lawton Public Schools earlier this year with the idea of a coat drive. Daily’s company has donated coats for children in need since 2005, but this was the first time the board was involved and able to expand to the entire district.

“The schools gave us a list of the children who were in need,” he said. “We started the drive and we were able to provide a coat for every child on that list.”