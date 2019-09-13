Lawrie Tatum Road will be renamed to honor fallen

Saturday marks a memorial day of sorts in Southwest Oklahoma for the fallen warriors and missing in action service members from the Kiowa, Comanche and Apache (KCA) tribes.

The memorialization held locally is, in part, to raise awareness that those who fell for their country — the land that was there’s before it became the United States — will be remembered in the nation’s capital.

It begins at 10 a.m. Saturday when Lawton Mayor Stan Booker, representatives from Fort Sill and KCA Chairman Matt Komalty, the Kiowa Tribe Chairman, lead a renaming ceremony for Lawrie Tatum Road. It will become Kiowa, Comanche, Apache Veterans Road. The ceremony will be west of the Comanche Nation Water Park, 501 NE Lawrie Tatum Road, at the old driving range.

It will be the scene for a day of activities in support of the National Native American Veteran Memorial that is being built at the Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C., according to Clifford Takawana, spokesman for the KCA Indian Veterans Organization.

“This is a first for our three tribes in Southwest Oklahoma,” Takawana said. “Will recognize the families of 23 of our Fallen Warriors in honor of their service to our country. These families will be recognized by the Oklahoma Governor Stitt or his representative.”