Law enforcement search for violent sexual assault suspect

Police are investigating a “violent sexual assault” from Saturday near Comanche lake.

According to Comanche Police Chief William Straily, the assault happened on the north side of Comanche Lake in a wooded area Saturday evening. The victim, who was “severely beaten and sexually assaulted” sustained some serious injuries none of which were life-threatening.

Both the Comanche Police Department and the Stephens County Sheriff’s office are actively searching for the suspect. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was contacted to process the crime scene.

“The OSBI conducted a thorough investigation of the scene, where evidence was recovered that will be used in the investigation,” Straily said.

Investigators have determined the assault was what is called a “stranger crime” –considered a crime of opportunity rather than from an individualized plot.