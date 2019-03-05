Law Day luncheon honors students and lawyers

Four students were honored with scholarships at the annual Law Day Luncheon held Thursday. Lawyers were also honored for longevity in their profession and one pro-bono lawyer was recognized.

To round out the event, Marc J. Blitz, the Alan Joseph Bennett Professor of Law at Oklahoma City University School of Law spoke of the first amendment and fake news.

Scholarship recipients included Carolyn Bruster, Chattanooga High School, Thalia Hawkins, Cache High School, Kersten McKenzie, Elgin High School and Kylee Ann Sohl, of Lawton High School.

“The recipients were selected as a result of grades, financial need and a summary of school and leadership activities,” attorney Dietmar Caudle said. “Carolyn Bruster had an accumulative grade point average of 3.88 and ranked number three in her class. She is being raised by a single mom and has two other siblings.”