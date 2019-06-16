Last leg of trial docket kicks off Monday with trio of trials

Jurors report to the Comanche County District Court at 8:30 a.m. Monday for the beginning of the final leg of the jury trial docket.

The following trials are slated to begin in three separate courtrooms:

•Danton Juvon Bernstine, 35, will begin trial in District Judge Emmit Tayloe’s courtroom for a felony count of first-degree robbery, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between 10 years to life in prison.

First Assistant District Attorney Kyle Cabelka is prosecuting the case and he is represented by an Oklahoma Indigent Defense attorney.

Bernstine is accused of invading a house on Northwest 36th Street in December 2017, assaulting the homeowner and stealing from him. The affidavit states that the homeowner told police he was preparing to head to the gym at 5 a.m. and was confronted by a man, later identified as the suspect, on his way out the door.

Bernstine allegedly pushed the homeowner down, forced his way into the house and repeatedly asked where the money was located. The homeowner suffered severe injuries to his face as he struggled to defend himself, according to police reports of the incident.

The homeowner eventually handed the intruder his keys before losing consciousness. When he regained consciousness, the man was gone, according to the affidavit.

The homeowner discovered that items stolen included his phone, keys, wallet and a revolver, among other items. However, the phone was left in the house, which later helped detectives identify Bernstine as the suspect in the home-invasion robbery.

Bernstine has been held at the Comanche County Detention Center in lieu of $750,000 bond.

•Randy D. Andrea Paul, 61, will begin trial in District Judge Irma Newburn’s courtroom where he will face a count of child abuse by injury, according to records. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.

Assistant District Attorney Christine Galbraith, is prosecuting the case and Lawrence Corrales is executing the defense.

Paul is accused of whipping his daughter with an extension cord and a bat in March 2018. The child had visible injuries and scars that investigators said correlated to her story, according to the court affidavit. The daughter was placed into Department of Human Services custody. He has been free on $10,000 bond following a reduction hearing in June 2018.

•James Lee Banks, 54, will begin trial in District Judge Gerald Neuwirth’s courtroom for trial on two counts of possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, keeping/concealing/withholding stolen property, two counts of possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony, records indicate. He faces between 2-years to life in prison, if convicted.

Assistant District Attorney Jason Perez is prosecuting the case and Art Mata is representing the defendant.

The charges stem from a police search of Banks’ home in July 2017. He was arrested after investigator alleged several illegal items were recovered. According to the court affidavit, detectives located a stolen .45 caliber pistol, three bags of cocaine weighing 8 grams, a bag of methamphetamine weighing 15 grams, a small amount of marijuana, digital scales, a marijuana grinder, morphine, a bulletproof vest and $6,778, along with multiple face identification cards and debit cards belonging to a woman.

Banks has been held in Comanche County Detention Center on $150,000 since he was charged.