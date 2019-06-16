Laflen cleared by jury for trio of charges

A Comanche County jury found a 30-year-old man not guilty on a trio of charges related to a May 2018 armed robbery.

Corey Paul Laflen was cleared by the jury Friday in Comanche County District Judge Emmit Tayloe’s courtroom of felony counts of kidnapping, robbery and conspiracy, records indicate. .

Laflen was accused of, with another man, robbing a man and forcing him into another person’s car. He was accused of driving the victim to his business and demanding he give over money from the business’ safe but the victim was able to escape and contact police.

Assistant District Attorney Evan Watson prosecuted the case and Lawrence Corrales, of Lawton, defended Laflen.