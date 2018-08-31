You are here

Kool & The Gang will headline concert tonight

Kool & The Gang will headline concert tonight

Fri, 08/31/2018 - 4:20am Staff

Kool & The Gang is not a personality, Kool & The Gang is a sound. That's what Ronald Bell, founding member of Kool & The Gang, and brother of its eponymous leader, believes. 

Bell wrote or co-wrote some of the band's most well-known anthems including "Celebration," "Get Down" and "Jungle Boogie." Songs that have not only stood the test of time but have become iconic  even if they aren't always recognized as belonging to the band. 

