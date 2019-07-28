Kickoff event gets locals in the ‘Spirit’

With hot dogs and hamburgers cooking outside, it might have been easy for some to forget that a run/walk was being promoted.

But the Spirit of Survival has always been about much more than running, walking or biking. It is about the impact it has on cancer research, and about honoring those who continue to fight cancer and those we lost too soon.

And although the actual event is not for another 10 weeks, the “season” for the 14th annual Spirit of Survival officially got started Saturday at the Cancer Center of Southwest Oklahoma at Comanche County Memorial Hospital. Guests were able to register for the race at a 20 percent discount, as well as visit with race partners and vendors about the event and about exercise in general.

Lane Hooton, COO for Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma, serves as one of the race directors for the event. He said the event serves as an opportunity to bring the community together for a cause, as well as get people outside and exercising.

“It’s getting people off the couch, but it’s also putting them around other people and it can be easier to get motivated when you see others doing something,” Hooton said.

Over the past few years, the Spirit of Survival has become one of the most prominent annual events Southwest Oklahoma hosts. Between the four different bike ride distances (13, 26, 52 and 62 miles) and four walk/runs (5K, 6.6 miles, 13.1 miles and one-mile spirit walk), last year’s event attracted more than 3,300 people.