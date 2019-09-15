KCA veterans honored Saturday with events, dance, road renaming

Gathered under a tent at the Kiowa-Comanche-Apache Veterans Day powwow grounds, Lawton’s mayor and leadership from the three tribes signed a document.

Unlike treaties of the past, this present day proclamation marked a significant moment in the city’s history. It followed a statement made inside the dance ring.

“I proclaim Sept. 14, 2019, KCA Veterans Day,” said Mayor Stan Booker. “These service members represent their character and the spirit of their culture’s warrior spirit.”

This recognition is one that will be part of the local school curriculum and reinforced into the history of what was the original KCA Reservation. Like the event, it is expected to carry forward into the future.

The proclamation followed an earlier ceremony to unveil the new sign recognizing Northeast Lawrie Tatum Road as KCA Veterans Road. The new sign is in place at the East Gore Boulevard entrance to the roadway. Another sign will greet travelers from Rogers Lane.

KCA Land Use Committee Chairman and Kiowa Tribal Chairman Matt Komalty offered his sense of the history involved.

“It’s with great pride that I stand here this morning,” he said. “Our Kiowa veterans have always been the first to sign up and the first to go. I’m humbled to be here.”

KCA Vice Chair and Comanche Nation Chairman William Nelson said the project’s completion was blessed by the mayor’s interest and energy in accommodating the project. He called the renaming “appropriate.” He said Tatum’s name and legacy are synonymous to many Native Americans of the days where their cultural heritage was forced aside for assimilation.