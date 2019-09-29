Jury trial docket convenes Monday with two murder cases and one for lewd acts

Prospective jurors will be arriving Monday morning to the Comanche County District Court where they will be ready for selection for a pair of murder cases as well as another case involving allegations of child sexual assault.

In District Judge Emmitt Tayloe’s courtroom, Dillon Shannon White, 24, will face trial Monday for a felony count of lewd or indecent acts with a child under 16, court records indicate. He faces between 3 and 20 years in prison.

Assistant District Attorney Jill Oliver is prosecuting the case and Elton Jenkins, of Norman, is the defense counsel.

White is accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl.

Held on $20,000 bond when he was charged in October 2016, White was freed on bail in August 2018, according to records.

Accused of killing his wife during a methamphetamine bender, Brandon Wayne Harris, 51, will appear Monday in District Judge Gerald Neuwirth’s courtroom for trial for second-degree murder as well as possession of controlled dangerous substances with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, Harris would face between 10 years and life in prison.

Assistant District Attorney Evan Watson is prosecuting the case and the Oklahoma Indigent Defense System is providing defense counsel.

Harris is accused of responsibility for the February 2018 death of his wife, Heather Harris. According to court affidavits, the couple had been smoking methamphetamine before they got into an altercation with one another. Harris told law enforcement his wife became unconscious multiple times during the fight, and that some of the instances were a result of him tying her down. He is accused of pinning her wrists and legs until she became unconscious and eventually died.