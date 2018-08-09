Jury duty scam targets teachers
Sat, 09/08/2018 - 4:06am Glen Brockenbush
Several Lawton teachers recently received scam phone calls regarding jury duty.
Lawton Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Timothy Jenkins said that as of Thursday, the police department received multiple reports of calls from a person claiming to be with the county sheriff's office stating that the person on the receiving end of the call had missed jury duty and would thus be required to pay money or face legal repercussions.