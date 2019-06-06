Jury convicts Ishman for attempted assassination of corrections officer

A Comanche County jury found Michael Emmanuel Ishman guilty of a trio of charges in the September 2016 shooting of a correctional officer.

Following about an hour of deliberation, the jury found Ishman, 33, guilty of felony counts of shooting with intent to kill and conspiracy to commit a shooting with intent to kill.

Following that finding, the jury was tasked with determining Ishman’s guilt of being a felon in possession of a firearm after former conviction of two or more felonies. Surprise took over the faces of several jurors at learning that Ishman has three prior felony convictions in Tulsa County for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of controlled dangerous substances and for possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony.

With the addition of his prior conviction of two more felonies, the jury recommended a life sentence for the shooting charge, 14 years in prison for the conspiracy count and 7 years for the firearms conviction. Under Oklahoma’s guidelines for life sentencing with the possibility of parole, life sentences are set at 45 years and Ishman will be required to serve 85 percent of the sentences before he is eligible for parole.

District Judge Irma Newburn ordered a pre-sentence investigation before Ishman’s final sentencing. He is scheduled to return to Comanche County District Court at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 26.

Following the trial’s conclusion, Rachel DeWalt, the former Lawton Correctional Facility officer who was the target of Ishman’s bullets felt a big weight lifted from her shoulders. That feeling is tempered by the fact that the the alleged shot caller, William Givens, 31, was found not guilty by a jury in June 2018 to his role in the investigation. He is a 107 Hoover Crip, as is Ishman. Givens was found guilty of conspiracy to bring contraband into a penal institution and sentenced to 12 years in Department of Corrections.