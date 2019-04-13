Jones named CEO of Southwestern

Southwestern Medical Center (SWMC), part of LifePoint Health, announced that Elizabeth Jones has been named chief executive officer (CEO), effective May 6.

Jones comes to SWMC from Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital (LCRH), another LifePoint Health facility in Somerset, Kentucky, where she served as chief operating officer (COO). Jones will replace Jerry Dooley, who has been serving as interim CEO.

“A nurse by trade, Elizabeth is a caring and compassionate leader who is deeply committed to keeping patient safety and quality at the forefront,” said Robert Wampler, president of Life-Point Health’s Mountain Division, of which SWMC is a part. “I am confident that her extensive clinical experience and passion for quality and service will be a tremendous asset to SWMC as it continues to advance our mission of Making Communities Healthier.”