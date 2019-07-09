John Adams students honor grandparents with songs

Samantha Vaello perched herself proudly in the front row of folding chairs set up in the John Adams Elementary School gymnasium Friday morning, smiling, tears filling her eyes as she filmed her son and daughter on stage. Next to her sat her son, Julius Vaello, a John Adams pre-K student, quietly watching his twin siblings, Dezmus and Tiana, sing along with fellow John Adams first graders to a room full of grandparents.

“My mom died this year on Mother’s Day,” Samantha said, “but she would come to these things every year. ... (My kids) miss her and didn’t want to be alone (today).”

John Adams hosted its annual Grandparents Day event Friday, inviting students’ grandparents to join them for a brief presentation, performance and refreshments. National Grandparents Day is Sunday.

Samantha said this year had been difficult since her mother died, especially since her eight children, ages 2 to 19, were close to their grandmother, whom they called “Nana.” The children’s grandmother would read to them and give them rides on her wheelchair, Samantha said.

“I’m OK so far,” Samantha said of attending the Grandparents Day event in place of her mother, “but I’m sure I’ll have my moments later, at home.”

Principal Kimberly Harrison welcomed the grandparents and introduced music teacher Jessica Martin, who led a group of giddy first graders through two songs on stage: the silly nursery classic “Skidamarink” and the more serious “Grandparent’s Day Song,” whose chorus croons: “I’m so very glad you’re in my life/and I love you very much.”