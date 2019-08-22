Jensen to remain city employee

Frank Jensen is no longer the City of Lawton’s head attorney, but he will still work for the city as an employee and be paid his annual salary through March 2020.

Jensen, who began his tenure as Lawton’s city attorney Jan. 1, 2009, resigned as city attorney effective Aug. 14. At the time, City Council members said they were accepting his resignation while also directing creation of a retirement agreement. Jensen is one of four city administrators who work for the council, meaning that body has the sole authority to hire and fire him.

Jensen has worked for the City of Lawton since March 1991, meaning he will complete 29 years of service before he officially retires, under the terms of a retirement agreement that city officials have released. City officials said they would not comment further.

In past weeks, city administrators have said the issue is held under personnel, meaning they will not comment on it and it also is subject to executive session. That means discussions — including a personnel investigation that concerned Jensen — have not taken place in a public forum, although any action the council took was voted on in open session.