Janosko inducted into MOAA national board

Lawton resident Ted Janosko was recently inducted into the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) national board during MOAA’s annual national meeting. He will be a member of the MOAA board for six years (2018-2024).

At the same annual meeting where Janosko was inducted, Ed Petersen received the five-star Level of Excellence for the Southwest Oklahoma Chapter of MOAA.

Janosko, a retired Army colonel, graduated from Ohio State University in 1975 as a Distinguished Military Graduate, earning a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and was commissioned Regular Army in the Field Artillery (FA).

He attended the FA Basic Course and was the Honor Graduate of his class. He served in all the appropriate positions, giving him a clear understanding of the duties of a field artillery officer.