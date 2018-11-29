Jail trusty accused of broom assault

A trusty at the Lawton city jail was accused of assaulting another inmate with a broom handle to the face.

LPD Officer Dane Swinford responded shortly before 4:30 p.m. Monday to the jail, 10 SW 4th, regarding an inmate who was assaulted. Another officer told him the trusty had struck the other inmate with a broom handle. Security video of the incident was recorded.

The injured inmate told Swinford he’d been in his cell when he got into a verbal argument with the trusty about harassment. He said the trusty left the area and when he came back, he was struck in the head with a broom handle squirreled through the opening in the cell door, the report states. The inmate said his memory was blurring and the next thing he remembered was jail staff asking him what happened.