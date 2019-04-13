Jacob's Journey finds peace its destination

Born fighting for his life, Jacob Coin Hancock continued fighting every day for 23 months. As the fight neared its end, heaven’s call beckoned.

On Friday afternoon, his mother posted to the Jacob’s Journey Facebook group page the words so many across the world have dreaded: the time for fighting is over. By 3:16 p.m., his journey would be navigating a new course.

“Time of death was 3:16. ... I do not believe that to be a coincidence,” said Jennifer Hancock. “In the most anguished moment of my life, God was sending me a message that he understood my rage, sorrow, lack of faith, and confusion. I honestly don’t know how to survive without my son here with me, but I can and will because of my amazing daughter. I also know without a doubt he is with Jesus and our loved ones in heaven.”

Jennifer, Jacob’s father Matthew, and sister Kaylee, 16, have been focused on his care, with the parents periodically updating his progress and setbacks through the Facebook group page which has over 2,000 members, as well as through communication with The Constitution.