Jacob’s journey: three open heart surgeries within a week

In the week and a half since Jacob Coin Hancock underwent open-heart surgery to repair his interrupted aortic arch, a lot has happened.

For the not quite 2-year-old boy, fighting for his life is his way of life. And, according to his mom, he’s not giving up. Through three open-heart surgeries in one week, his heart is fueled with a will to live.

Jacob and his family’s full story was published in the March 24 edition of The Lawton Constitution. Since then, his journey has been ours to share.

On March 26, Jacob underwent open heart surgery to repair his AV valve due to an interrupted aortic arch. The heart deformity was found in his infancy – of the normal four heart valves, he had only one that works. It would be his second open heart surgery and would lead to more.

Dr. Harold M. Burkhart at OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City, conducted the March 26 surgery as well as those that followed. By last Saturday Jacob had undergone his second bypass surgery that week, completed with a Glenn procedure that left him with better blood oxygenation by opening up one whole ventricular and one partial.

Jacob’s mother Jennifer and father Matthew have been focused on their child’s care and have been updating his progress and setbacks through the Jacob’s Journey Facebook group page which has over 2,000 members, as well as through communication with The Constitution.