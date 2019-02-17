Jackson preaches perseverance at Black Heritage banquet

“Black Migration” may be the theme of this year’s Black Heritage Month, but the overriding theme of Saturday’s Black Heritage Month banquet was “perseverance”.

A group of close to 300 gathered in the McCasland Foundation Ballroom on the campus of Cameron University for the 39th annual banquet, which was hosted by National Pan-Hellenic Council of Lawton-Fort Sill and Alpha Kappa Alpha, Theta Upsilon Omega chapter. And while the migration motif refers to the exodus of blacks from the South to the Midwest and North after World War I, a native Lawtonian made her way north from Texas to be the guest of honor.

Sandra Jackson was born at Fort Sill to CSM Oscar Jackson and Isabella Jackson. Growing up, she wondered why there were not many black lawyers, black judges, black leaders.

As she returned to Comanche County Saturday night from her current home in Dallas, she was able to have laid claim to all three titles.

As of Jan. 1, 2019, Jackson is the District Judge for the 302nd Judicial District Court, Dallas County. Along the way, she made waves and broke barriers. She was a member of the first graduating class at MacArthur High School and was the first black homecoming queen in MHS history. She was Miss Black OSU during her senior year at Oklahoma State University.