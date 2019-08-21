Investigators hear plans for drug deal from inmate’s phone call

Despite a message reminding inmates and callers that phone calls are recorded at the City Jail, police said an inmate and caller talked openly about conducting drug deals.

Charles Bryan Herrington, 59, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony count of distribution of controlled dangerous substance, including possession with intent to distribute, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to seven years in prison.

Lawton Police Detective Troy Durham reported listening to the Friday afternoon phone calls between the inmate and Herrington.

According to the report, the phone call has a recorded message advising both parties that phone calls are recorded and monitored. During the call, the inmate confirms Herrington’s name and the man spelled out his name, “H-E-R-R-I-N-G-T-O-N” and gave the inmate his address, 5330 NW Ash, Durham said.