Investigation underway into stabbing of inmates

Investigators are looking into an inmate-on-inmate fight Saturday at Lawton Correctional Facility that resulted in at least one stabbing.

The fight took place around 4:05 p.m. at the southeast Lawton prison, 8607 SE Flower Mound Road. According to Matthew Elliott, spokesperson for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, a group of inmates assaulted two inmates inside their cells with at least one suffering injury from a stabbing. According to emergency radio scanner traffic from Saturday, one male was identified as being stabbed in the back and another in the head.

Victims taken to hospital

The two victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Elliott said that, as of Tuesday, one is still hospitalized and stable and he believes the other may have been treated and returned to the facility.

“We’re investigating what happened along with Lawton Police Department,” Elliott said. “While this investigation takes place, the facility is locked down.”