Investigation continues into April 6 death near Cache

The Comanche County Sheriff said that investigators continue inquiring into the April 6 death of a man outside Cache.

“We’re still investigating, trying to get to the bottom of it,” said Sheriff Kenny Stradley last week.

Stradley’s office, with assistance of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, is looking into the shooting death of Detric Voss, 24. He was found before 11 a.m. Saturday in a Saturn sedan that was parked on the eastbound side of the road on the side of Northwest Rogers Lane, about ¼-mile east of Deyo Mission Road.

An alert Fort Sill Game Ranger saw the car parked on the side of Rogers Lane and reported it to the Sheriff’s Office. Voss was found dead inside the car, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Stradley said the interview has been frustrating. He believes there is a connection between Voss’ death and gang activity.