Invaders may have had wrong address

Invaders may have had wrong address

Wed, 03/06/2019 - 3:39am Scott Rains

Lawton police are investigating a home invasion that may have been from a cause of a mistaken address.

LPD Officer Christopher Blessing reported responding around 10 p.m. Friday to an apartment at 4002 NW Ozmun regarding a crime in progress. He met with a woman who said she had been getting out of the shower when she heard a glass break outside her door. A moment later, she said, her front door was kicked in.

The woman fell down and that’s when, she said, an unknown man came into her bedroom and pointed a gun at her and asked where someone else was, according to the report. She replied, “Please don’t kill me.” 

