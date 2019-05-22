Intoxicated bus passenger arrested and threatens police

An intoxicated bus passenger claiming to be a gang member made threats after being arrested Saturday.

Lawton Police Officer Andrew Foreman reported that while refueling his car Saturday evening shortly before 6 p.m., he was approached by a Lawton Area Transit System (LATS) driver about a disturbance on another bus. He said he’d overheard on the LATS radio of another driver having problems with an intoxicated man and that the bus was currently around Southwest 6th Street and Bishop Road.

Foreman said he caught up with the bus around Southwest 6th Street and H Avenue and, after getting attention of the driver to ask if she was okay, she responded with a head shake that she wasn’t, according to the report. The bus was pulled over by the officer.

While approaching the bus, a man who was stumbling and unsteady on his feet and had slurred speech walked towards the bus door, Foreman said. The driver said the man had been screaming on the bus that he was a “Blood” gang member, the report states. The man told the officer he was “going the (expletive) home” before being handcuffed and arrested for public intoxication.