International flavor runs through family

Juli Meyers is an adventurous sort of woman who has lived in various places and loves to cook.

She is especially inspired to cook foods from the international spectrum and when she had a chance to live in Israel for nearly a year, she took advantage of trying out regional recipes there.

Meyers was raised in Virginia but has visited the Philippines, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong and Switzerland. She and her husband came to Lawton nearly two years ago for her husband’s job.

Meyers, her husband and four children lived in Be’er Sheva, Israel, from January to October 2917. Her husband did clerical work in Israel and Juli raised the children and home-schooled them.

“I’ve always really enjoyed cooking, so when I realized I needed a hobby, delving more into that was a natural fit,” Meyers said. “I wanted something to show for my efforts, so I began a food blog. It was kind of like a record of what I had cooked.”

“My dad was a physician in the U. S. Navy and worked with many international military members,” she said. “Mom would cook some of the time, but dad would cook all kinds of international dishes that he got from his fellow service members. Combined with my sense of wanderlust, I started looking really specifically at how the rest of the world eats. I focus on the authentic recipes, not the Americanized version of the recipe.”