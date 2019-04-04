Inmate stabbed by sharpened piece of wood

An investigation is underway regarding the Tuesday stabbing of a Lawton Correctional Facility inmate with a sharpened piece of wood.

Lawton Police Sgt. Bryan Bowles reported the incident that happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. at the prison, 8607 SE Flower Mound. An inmate was in or around his cell when he was stabbed by an unknown inmate using a sharpened piece of wood. Injured, the inmate was uncooperative when asked about the incident, Bowles said.

The inmate was treated at the Comanche County Memorial Hospital emergency room where he received stitches for a 1-inch cut to his left ear/jawline, the report states.