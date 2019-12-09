Inmate attempts suicide by hanging with underwear

A City Jail inmate attempted suicide in his cell Sunday night.

Lawton Police Officer Felix Santillan responded around 8 p.m. to the jail, 10 SW 4th, regarding the suicide attempt. He found jail officers with the inmate.

Officer Kyle Keller said he’d heard a loud disturbance from Cell Block 3 and, with another officer, went to cell No. 18. There, the inmate was found trying to hang himself in his cell by using his underwear as a noose, according to the report. Lt. Troy Carney had to cut the underwear to free the man from the bars.

The inmate was handcuffed and taken to booking where he was treated by Lawton Fire and EMS. He was transported and, later, medically cleared from Comanche County Memorial Hospital. Following release from the hospital, he was booked into jail for marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, the report states.