Inmate attempts not-so-great escape from hospital, later found in trash

A Lawton City Jail inmate made his great escape from the hospital July 27 only to be found hiding in a trash dumpster at Cameron University soon after.

LPD Sgt. Don Pestun reported following an ambulance that was taking a restrained jail inmate around 4:30 p.m. to Comanche County Memorial Hospital for an unidentified treatment. Once at the hospital, the male inmate had his belly chains removed so he could be hooked to a monitor.

The man asked to go to the bathroom and Pestun reported escorting him there and to removing his handcuffs. They returned to the room and the inmate got back on the bed.

When the officer walked past the bed and was retrieving his handcuffs from his belt, the man jumped out of the bed and made a break out the north door at a run. Pestun followed and chased the man across West Gore Boulevard and onto Cameron University property where the inmate ran around a building to its corner and then west, the report states.