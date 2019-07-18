Importance of preventing heat related illnesses

With summer fully upon us and temperatures on the rise, it is important to be aware of heat-related illnesses. According to Comanche County Health Department, from 2010 to 2017 in Oklahoma there were 145 deaths associated with exposure to excessive heat.

The human body can cool itself through natural mechanisms but there are times when the body gets over whelmed and begins to show signs of overheating.

The Health Department reminds residents that heat-related illness can range from heat rash, heat cramps and heat exhaustion to hyperthermia, (overheating) and heat stroke.

Heat-related deaths and illnesses are preventable. Older adults and young children are at the highest risk. It is important to recognize the signs and know the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke and act quickly.

Heat exhaustion if caught early can be addressed without going to the hospital or calling 911.