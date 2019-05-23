Ill-advised egging leads to being held at gunpoint

A quartet of ill-advised eggers were held at gunpoint by the family who lived at the targeted house until police could arrive earlier this month.

Lawton police released a report Friday of an incident that happened around 11:30 p.m. May 3.

LPD Officer John Alonzo reported being called to the home in the 700 block Northwest Heinzwood Circle regarding a disturbance and made contact with four people – one a juvenile – who were sitting on the curb. They told the officer they’d egged the vehicle at one home and, while in the act, said a man ran outside. His mother followed. The four got into a vehicle and turned south.

The man and his mother blocked the roadway, causing them to turn back towards the home. According to the report, the four said the man was standing in the roadway with a gun pointed at them and told them to stop the vehicle and get out. At the same time, the man’s mother opened the driver’s side door and told them all to get out. They were then made to get on the ground until police arrived.

The four said “that they were in fear for their lives,” the report states.

Alonzo spoke with the man who said that he’d heard multiple thuds coming from outside his bedroom window and when he looked out, he saw the quartet throwing eggs at his vehicle. He and his mother went outside and the four fled. However, knowing the roadway curves back around, he and his mom went and blocked their exit, forcing them to turn back around, according to the report. He admitted he had his handgun with him.