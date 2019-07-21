Hundreds join in Fort Sill protest of child detainment planned for post

Hundreds of voices joined together Saturday to march to the Bentley Gates of Fort Sill to protest plans to house up to 1,400 unaccompanied immigrant minors at the military base.

Buses and vehicles carrying people from throughout the country arrived to join local voices in raising dissent. Led by United We Dream, and with collaboration of several other groups, they raised voices for the voiceless.

Sheridan Aguirre, an event coordinator from United We Dream, said buses carried over 120 people from Texas, New Mexico and Colorado, North Carolina and Minnesota. Based at Wash n’ Go Car Wash, they would soon join others who marched east on Northwest Ozmun Avenue and then northbound onto Sheridan Road to the gates of the military base.

“We’re ready to take action,” he said as he looked at the swelling sea of people carrying signs and raising fists. “This is exactly what we had hoped for.”

Zen Buddhist priest Ted O’Toole made the trip from St. Paul, Minn. He wore a smile along with traditional robes and hoped to share positivity and good will from a bad situation.

“I’m just very, very sad about the idea of separating families and putting children in cages,” O’Toole said. “I would ask our nation to turn away from fear and turn towards kindness.”

Emilia Fraire drove down from Oklahoma City to share her voice after learning of the event through social media.