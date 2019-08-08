House of Bread plans events

The House of Bread Ministries will host a bake sale from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, at Country Mart on SE 45th Street.

Proceeds will go towards the replacement of the church the refrigerator. The refrigerator is used store food for the church’s pantry along with this addition funds will be added for a new roof.

Everyone is welcome to stop and buy some goodies.

Saturday August 24 the Ministry will hosting a free meal from 12:30-3:30 p.m., at the Lawton Public Library.

The public is invited to partake of a meal.