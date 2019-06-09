Homicide victim identified as 87-year-old

The victim of the city’s latest homicide investigation has been identified by police, although few details have emerged otherwise.

Burl Horton, 87, was found dead Tuesday at a Lawton home, according to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, Lawton Police information officer.

Horton was found around 12:45 p.m. after a 911 call sent responders to a home in the 900 block of Southwest 5th Street on the report of a man being dead inside a home.

The cause of death was ruled as suspicious, according to Jenkins.

Information as to what makes the death suspicious has been kept close by investigators. Police ruled it a homicide investigation on Wednesday.

The Criminal Investigation Division is investigating and interviewing witnesses.